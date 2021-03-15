$24.63 Million in Sales Expected for Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) will report sales of $24.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $25.90 million and the lowest is $24.00 million. Ballard Power Systems reported sales of $24.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will report full-year sales of $124.08 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $115.30 million to $132.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $172.38 million, with estimates ranging from $140.00 million to $200.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ballard Power Systems.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 40.04%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Raymond James set a $40.00 price target on Ballard Power Systems and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.17.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLDP. Mirova bought a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,045,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,987,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,559,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,089,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 146.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,975,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,700 shares during the last quarter. 18.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BLDP opened at $26.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 9.10, a quick ratio of 8.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Ballard Power Systems has a 12-month low of $6.95 and a 12-month high of $42.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.80 and a beta of 1.74.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), and material handling products.

