2,375 Shares in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Bought by Vestor Capital LLC

Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,375 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in First Busey by 2.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 117,206 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 2,506 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in First Busey during the third quarter worth $252,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in First Busey by 20.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,336 shares of the bank’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 9,464 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in First Busey by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 110,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,390,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in First Busey during the fourth quarter worth $274,000. 46.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on BUSE shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of First Busey in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of First Busey from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

Shares of BUSE opened at $26.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.13. First Busey Co. has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $26.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.29.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). First Busey had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 8.62%. Analysts predict that First Busey Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

