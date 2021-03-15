$237.26 Million in Sales Expected for FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) will report sales of $237.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for FireEye’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $236.56 million and the highest estimate coming in at $238.00 million. FireEye reported sales of $224.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FireEye will report full year sales of $1.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover FireEye.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information security company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $248.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.14 million. FireEye had a negative net margin of 23.48% and a negative return on equity of 13.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FEYE shares. Bank of America upgraded FireEye from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on FireEye from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on FireEye from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on FireEye from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on FireEye from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:FEYE traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.64. 24,519 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,367,938. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.12. FireEye has a 12-month low of $7.54 and a 12-month high of $25.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.86 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

In related news, EVP Alexa King sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 339,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,138,976. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William T. Robbins sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $1,260,252.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 402,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,239,949.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 290,005 shares of company stock worth $5,727,691. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in FireEye by 650.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,500 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in FireEye in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in FireEye in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in FireEye in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in FireEye by 443.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,213 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,069 shares in the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FireEye Company Profile

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. The company provides network, email, endpoint, and cloud security solutions, as well as customer support and maintenance services. It also offers Helix Security Platform, a cloud-hosted security platform; Security Validation Platform against cyber attacks; Dynamic Threat Intelligence cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; and Mandiant Threat Intelligence that offers subscriptions to threat intelligence reports to organizations for defending cyber threats.

