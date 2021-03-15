2,363 Shares in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Bought by Cadent Capital Advisors LLC

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 24,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 4.0% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 87.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ATR traded up $1.91 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $142.68. 1,747 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,023. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 44.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.63. AptarGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.84 and a fifty-two week high of $144.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.33.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 7.34%. Research analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 26th. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is currently 36.46%.

In related news, Director Joanne C. Dr Smith sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.05, for a total transaction of $132,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,199,688.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ATR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on AptarGroup from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AptarGroup from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on AptarGroup from $127.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AptarGroup has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.67.

AptarGroup Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

