22,484,055 Shares in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Acquired by Brookside Equity Partners LLC

Brookside Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 22,484,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,544,000. SelectQuote accounts for about 92.2% of Brookside Equity Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Brookside Equity Partners LLC owned 0.14% of SelectQuote as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of SelectQuote in the 3rd quarter valued at about $624,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SelectQuote in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,056,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SelectQuote in the 3rd quarter valued at about $385,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in SelectQuote by 331.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 423,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,569,000 after buying an additional 325,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in SelectQuote during the third quarter worth approximately $1,098,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director W Thomas Grant II sold 28,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total value of $725,738.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,956,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,751,544.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO William Thomas Grant III sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $207,666.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,625,573 shares in the company, valued at $40,671,836.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,508,913 shares of company stock worth $40,838,543 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

SLQT stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.44. 67,263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,168,115. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 19.76 and a current ratio of 19.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -185.44. SelectQuote, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.76 and a fifty-two week high of $32.55.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $358.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.10 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 103.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SLQT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of SelectQuote from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on SelectQuote from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on SelectQuote from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on SelectQuote from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. SelectQuote has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.45.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

