22,478 Shares in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Acquired by Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 22,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on C shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.79.

Shares of Citigroup stock traded down $1.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $73.63. The company had a trading volume of 866,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,071,434. The company has a market cap of $153.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.67 and its 200-day moving average is $55.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $75.45.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.71 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.80%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

