-$2.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) will post earnings per share of ($2.18) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Norwegian Cruise Line’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.01) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($2.32). Norwegian Cruise Line posted earnings of ($0.99) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 120.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will report full-year earnings of ($6.39) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.32) to ($4.80). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to $1.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Norwegian Cruise Line.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.17) by ($0.16). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 28.18% and a negative net margin of 114.59%. The firm had revenue of $9.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NCLH. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $11.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.72.

Shares of NYSE NCLH traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.56. 26,658,672 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,325,020. The company has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 2.87. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 52-week low of $7.03 and a 52-week high of $34.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.81.

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CEO Robert Binder sold 91,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total transaction of $2,265,143.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,249 shares in the company, valued at $7,062,765.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 126.2% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. 50.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Read More: What is the market perform rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.