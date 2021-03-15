1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Research analysts at Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.14% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ONEM. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. 1Life Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.43.

ONEM stock opened at $43.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion and a PE ratio of -23.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 7.40 and a quick ratio of 7.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.31. 1Life Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $59.82.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 32.15% and a negative net margin of 29.78%. As a group, equities analysts expect that 1Life Healthcare will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 58,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total transaction of $2,421,695.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Kimber D. Lockhart sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total value of $1,144,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 57,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,189,771.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 968,696 shares of company stock valued at $42,259,297.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONEM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 287.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,005,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455,397 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC bought a new stake in 1Life Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,545,000. FMR LLC increased its position in 1Life Healthcare by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,557,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,672,000 after acquiring an additional 3,609,630 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,947,000. Finally, 12 West Capital Management LP bought a new stake in 1Life Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,698,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

About 1Life Healthcare

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

