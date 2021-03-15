18,747 Shares in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) Purchased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 18,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 416.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 6,028 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 267.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,949 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Chefs’ Warehouse during the 3rd quarter valued at $149,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,587 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in The Chefs’ Warehouse during the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.71.

NASDAQ CHEF opened at $34.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.36 and a beta of 2.46. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $34.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.29.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $281.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.88 million. The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 10.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Chefs' Warehouse

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

