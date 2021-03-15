1,838 Shares in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,287,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $731,947,000 after acquiring an additional 478,279 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.3% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,094,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $336,512,000 after purchasing an additional 13,956 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 5.6% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,879,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,453,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,875,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $259,600,000 after purchasing an additional 96,339 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 31.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 492,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,454,000 after purchasing an additional 117,402 shares during the period.

RARE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $176.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.50.

In related news, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 2,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.36, for a total value of $314,827.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.90, for a total transaction of $4,107,000.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 88,245 shares of company stock valued at $12,307,304. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RARE opened at $126.95 on Monday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.99 and a 1 year high of $179.65. The company has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.92 and a beta of 2.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $142.41 and a 200-day moving average of $120.08.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

