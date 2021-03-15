1,802 Shares in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Purchased by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 7,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 4th quarter worth about $277,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 200.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 6,734 shares in the last quarter. 63.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CENTA shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Central Garden & Pet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Shares of CENTA stock opened at $47.89 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.46. Central Garden & Pet has a twelve month low of $21.66 and a twelve month high of $48.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 0.69.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $592.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.55 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 4.48%. On average, analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, rawhides, dog and cat food, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

