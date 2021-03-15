1,664 Shares in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Bought by Cadent Capital Advisors LLC

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QQQ. TAP Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $18,273,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $379,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. 47.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $0.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $314.83. 2,117,813 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,226,875. The business’s fifty day moving average is $323.30 and its 200 day moving average is $306.61. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $164.93 and a fifty-two week high of $338.19.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.