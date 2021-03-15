$157.40 Million in Sales Expected for Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) to announce sales of $157.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Photronics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $157.50 million and the lowest is $157.30 million. Photronics posted sales of $142.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Photronics will report full-year sales of $650.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $650.00 million to $651.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $695.50 million, with estimates ranging from $686.00 million to $705.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Photronics.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Photronics had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 5.55%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PLAB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Photronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Photronics in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

In related news, CEO Peter S. Kirlin sold 11,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total transaction of $131,365.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,847 shares in the company, valued at $3,684,241.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter S. Kirlin sold 42,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total value of $468,243.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 439,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,859,988.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,575 shares of company stock valued at $813,147. 3.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Photronics during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Photronics by 1,493.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 8,960 shares in the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Photronics during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Photronics during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Photronics by 10.5% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

PLAB opened at $12.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $760.62 million, a PE ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.13. Photronics has a fifty-two week low of $8.31 and a fifty-two week high of $13.47.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

