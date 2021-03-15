$154.78 Million in Sales Expected for Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) will report sales of $154.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $146.40 million and the highest is $167.02 million. Apple Hospitality REIT reported sales of $238.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will report full year sales of $800.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $769.41 million to $840.86 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $986.06 million to $1.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Apple Hospitality REIT.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.09). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 3.05%.

APLE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley lowered Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. TheStreet raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Apple Hospitality REIT from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apple Hospitality REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Apple Hospitality REIT stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.68. 2,814,073 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,099,048. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.53 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.14. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 1 year low of $4.48 and a 1 year high of $15.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APLE. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the third quarter worth $96,000. 64.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

