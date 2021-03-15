$154.78 Million in Sales Expected for Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 15th, 2021 // Comments off

Equities analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) will report sales of $154.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $146.40 million and the highest is $167.02 million. Apple Hospitality REIT reported sales of $238.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will report full year sales of $800.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $769.41 million to $840.86 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $986.06 million to $1.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Apple Hospitality REIT.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.09). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 3.05%.

APLE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley lowered Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. TheStreet raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Apple Hospitality REIT from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apple Hospitality REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Apple Hospitality REIT stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.68. 2,814,073 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,099,048. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.53 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.14. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 1 year low of $4.48 and a 1 year high of $15.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APLE. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the third quarter worth $96,000. 64.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

Further Reading: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE)

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.