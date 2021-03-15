137,638 Shares in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 137,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,036,000. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.11% of Utz Brands at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Engle Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Utz Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,590,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Utz Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,060,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Utz Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,414,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Utz Brands by 17,120.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 812,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,927,000 after purchasing an additional 807,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Utz Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,760,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on UTZ shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Utz Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Utz Brands from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Utz Brands from $21.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Utz Brands in a report on Sunday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Utz Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Utz Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.72.

NYSE UTZ opened at $26.17 on Monday. Utz Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.84 and a twelve month high of $26.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.56 and a 200 day moving average of $20.40.

Utz Brands Profile

Utz Brands, Inc manufacturers, markets, and distributes snacking products in the United States. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.

