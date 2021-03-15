13,226 Shares in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Bought by Cadent Capital Advisors LLC

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 13,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MGM. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 1.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,072,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,319,000 after purchasing an additional 17,625 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 22.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 79,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 14,907 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 20.3% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 45,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 7,585 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in MGM Resorts International during the third quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 8.6% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 374,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,153,000 after acquiring an additional 29,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGM stock traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $40.60. 407,630 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,989,616. The stock has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 2.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.97. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $40.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 20.81% and a negative return on equity of 12.08%. MGM Resorts International’s revenue was down 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post -4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is currently 1.30%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MGM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist upped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $22.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. MGM Resorts International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

In other news, SVP Todd Meinert sold 8,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $289,148.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,231. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total value of $1,540,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 448,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,269,710.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,257,107 shares of company stock valued at $84,158,943 over the last ninety days. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

