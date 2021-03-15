13,146 Shares in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Purchased by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Li Auto in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Li Auto in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Li Auto in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Li Auto in the third quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Li Auto by 274.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LI opened at $25.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a current ratio of 6.97. Li Auto Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.31 and a fifty-two week high of $47.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.08.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $635.54 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Li Auto from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $26.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.50 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.23.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

