13,016 Shares in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Acquired by Distillate Capital Partners LLC

Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,016 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,930,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth about $257,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,518 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in General Dynamics by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 55,626 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,700,000 after purchasing an additional 10,394 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 43.5% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,991 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,152,000 after purchasing an additional 9,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 180.4% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 73,242 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,139,000 after buying an additional 47,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.07.

Shares of NYSE GD traded down $2.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $174.22. 3,565 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,446,852. The company’s fifty day moving average is $161.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.55 and a fifty-two week high of $176.61. The stock has a market cap of $49.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $10.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.76 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.51 EPS. Research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 36.73%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

