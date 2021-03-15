129,500 Shares in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 129,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,690,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Guardant Health by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 464,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,636,000 after purchasing an additional 102,483 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Guardant Health by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Guardant Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $364,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Guardant Health by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Guardant Health by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GH. Cowen boosted their target price on Guardant Health from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Guardant Health from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Guardant Health from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Guardant Health from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Guardant Health from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Guardant Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.09.

In other Guardant Health news, COO Amirali Talasaz sold 6,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.46, for a total value of $1,114,025.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.71, for a total value of $802,811.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,463,251.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 973,209 shares of company stock valued at $155,499,935. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Guardant Health stock opened at $142.96 on Monday. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.90 and a 12 month high of $181.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.12. The stock has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of -74.85 and a beta of 0.57.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.50). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 19.22% and a negative net margin of 67.14%. As a group, research analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

Featured Article: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH).

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.