$128.72 Million in Sales Expected for Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) to report sales of $128.72 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Lindsay’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $124.84 million to $132.60 million. Lindsay reported sales of $113.79 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Lindsay will report full year sales of $494.26 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $492.50 million to $496.02 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $536.67 million, with estimates ranging from $532.34 million to $541.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Lindsay.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $108.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.07 million. Lindsay had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Lindsay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.00.

In other news, Director Michael Christodolou sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.43, for a total value of $148,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Lindsay by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,751,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,012,000 after purchasing an additional 89,203 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Lindsay by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 270,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,727,000 after acquiring an additional 10,431 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Lindsay by 1,836.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 260,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 247,420 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 206,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,548,000 after purchasing an additional 12,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Lindsay by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 205,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,348,000 after acquiring an additional 74,752 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LNN traded up $1.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $170.98. 42,098 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,905. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Lindsay has a 12-month low of $71.86 and a 12-month high of $171.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.83 and a beta of 0.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.96%.

About Lindsay

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

