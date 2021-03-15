1,250,000 Shares in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (OTCMKTS:SNRHU) Purchased by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (OTCMKTS:SNRHU) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,863,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNRHU. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter valued at about $772,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,273,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,300,000. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas bought a new stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,058,000.

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.36. The stock had a trading volume of 7,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,038. Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I has a 12 month low of $10.18 and a 12 month high of $11.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.76.

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Health Connect Acquisitions Corp. I. Senior Connect Acquisition Corp.

