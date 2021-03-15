12,275 Shares in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,320,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,607,000 after buying an additional 444,048 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $19,759,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 136.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,118,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,512,000 after purchasing an additional 645,600 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 510,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,528,000 after purchasing an additional 190,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 176.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 183,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 117,149 shares in the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $22.91 on Monday. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.88 and a 1 year high of $27.85. The company has a current ratio of 11.71, a quick ratio of 11.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.39. The company has a market cap of $936.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 1.80.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,656.63% and a negative return on equity of 77.47%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on SNDX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.92.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates are entinostat that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hormone receptor positive (HR+), human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) breast cancer; and SNDX-5613 in Phase I/II clinical trial inhibitor that targets the binding interaction of Menin with mixed lineage leukemia-rearranged and acute myeloid leukemia with a mutated nucleophosmin 1.

