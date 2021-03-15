$12.14 Billion in Sales Expected for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) This Quarter

Analysts expect Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) to announce $12.14 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sysco’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $12.60 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $11.56 billion. Sysco reported sales of $13.70 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sysco will report full-year sales of $50.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $49.14 billion to $51.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $59.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $58.37 billion to $60.92 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sysco.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. The business had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on SYY shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sysco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.56.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Sysco by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in Sysco by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Sysco by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Sysco by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 8,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYY stock opened at $83.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56. Sysco has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $83.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.57 billion, a PE ratio of -1,191.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.55%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

