1,129 Shares in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Purchased by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,109,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,170,000 after buying an additional 247,085 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 2,822,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,456,000 after buying an additional 7,490 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 41.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,590,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,418,000 after purchasing an additional 467,755 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 175.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 550,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,695,000 after purchasing an additional 350,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 7.9% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 398,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,375,000 after purchasing an additional 28,992 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, EVP Christopher Anthony Harrison sold 20,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total transaction of $925,411.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,194 shares in the company, valued at $1,776,664.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 3,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.21, for a total value of $180,222.27. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,460.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,520 shares of company stock valued at $3,432,984 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on BECN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

BECN opened at $54.31 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.91 and a beta of 1.97. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.66 and a 12-month high of $54.40.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.55. Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 10.89% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, and retailers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

