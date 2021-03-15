10,922 Shares in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Acquired by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 10,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $738,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EWJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 14.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,593,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,404,519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018,412 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,114,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $715,595,000 after purchasing an additional 66,267 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,274,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $665,957,000 after purchasing an additional 621,464 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,207,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $216,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 112.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,503,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $169,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,033 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

Shares of EWJ opened at $68.94 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.38 and a 200 day moving average of $64.28. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $41.61 and a 12 month high of $72.28.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.