10,218 Shares in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Acquired by Distillate Capital Partners LLC

Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 10,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 624.0% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CME Group by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

CME stock traded down $2.91 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $206.24. 17,348 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,925,335. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $131.80 and a one year high of $216.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.86 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $194.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.03. CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 52.94%.

In other news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 1,500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $319,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,817,952. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.32, for a total transaction of $183,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,215.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,300 shares of company stock worth $4,946,990 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CME shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of CME Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer cut CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut their price target on CME Group from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CME Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $203.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.00.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

