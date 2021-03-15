-$1.87 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) to report ($1.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Cedar Fair’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($2.03) to ($1.67). Cedar Fair reported earnings per share of ($2.15) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cedar Fair will report full year earnings of ($3.11) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.69) to ($2.23). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $2.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cedar Fair.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($1.86) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.22) by $0.36.

FUN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Cedar Fair from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Cedar Fair from $31.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush upped their target price on Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Macquarie upped their target price on Cedar Fair from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.27.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FUN. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Cedar Fair by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cedar Fair during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Cedar Fair during the third quarter valued at $72,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Cedar Fair by 93.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cedar Fair during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. 52.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cedar Fair stock traded up $0.32 on Monday, hitting $52.17. The company had a trading volume of 436,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,193. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 2.22. Cedar Fair has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $52.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.15 and a 200-day moving average of $36.30.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

