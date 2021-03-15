-$1.68 Earnings Per Share Expected for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.68) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Carnival Co. &’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.17) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.42). Carnival Co. & reported earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 863.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, April 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will report full-year earnings of ($4.46) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.15) to ($3.46). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.13) to $0.93. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Carnival Co. &.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.92) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $34.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.89 million. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. HSBC downgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $15.30 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Macquarie raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.07.

CCL traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.61. 2,437,351 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,198,293. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $27.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 2.27. Carnival Co. & has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $29.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.15.

In other news, insider Peter C. Anderson sold 4,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $89,663.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,536,188.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David Bernstein sold 24,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total transaction of $509,730.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,696,927.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,971,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,468,000 after purchasing an additional 6,575,179 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,425,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,387,000 after buying an additional 1,224,135 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,273,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,116,000 after buying an additional 942,706 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,077,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,947,000 after buying an additional 3,825,916 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,319,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,213,000 after buying an additional 1,541,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

