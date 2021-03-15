$1.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) will report earnings of $1.38 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Comerica’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.56. Comerica reported earnings per share of ($0.46) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 400%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comerica will report full-year earnings of $5.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $5.98. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $5.93. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Comerica.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $734.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.98 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 16.17%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share.

CMA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Comerica from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist increased their price objective on Comerica from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Comerica from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays upped their price target on Comerica from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Comerica from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comerica has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.62.

In other Comerica news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 4,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $288,933.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $206,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Comerica in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. FAI Wealth Management purchased a new position in Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Comerica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comerica stock opened at $71.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.38. Comerica has a 12-month low of $24.28 and a 12-month high of $73.73. The stock has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 1.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.83%.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

