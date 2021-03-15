-$1.31 EPS Expected for UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) will announce earnings of ($1.31) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for UroGen Pharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.39) to ($1.23). UroGen Pharma reported earnings of ($1.86) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, March 15th.
On average, analysts expect that UroGen Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($5.81) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.88) to ($5.74). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($4.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.25) to ($3.50). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for UroGen Pharma.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on URGN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UroGen Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UroGen Pharma in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 330.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in UroGen Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in UroGen Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Institutional investors own 71.60% of the company’s stock.
About UroGen Pharma
UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing solutions for specialty cancers and urologic diseases. The company's lead product candidates are UGN-101 and UGN-102, which are designed to ablate tumors by non-surgical means and to treat several forms of non-muscle invasive urothelial cancer that include low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma and low-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer.
