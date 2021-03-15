-$1.31 EPS Expected for UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) will announce earnings of ($1.31) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for UroGen Pharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.39) to ($1.23). UroGen Pharma reported earnings of ($1.86) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that UroGen Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($5.81) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.88) to ($5.74). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($4.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.25) to ($3.50). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for UroGen Pharma.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on URGN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UroGen Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UroGen Pharma in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:URGN traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.43. 251,543 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,995. The company has a market cap of $406.03 million, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.32. UroGen Pharma has a one year low of $13.12 and a one year high of $30.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.24.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 330.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in UroGen Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in UroGen Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Institutional investors own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

About UroGen Pharma

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing solutions for specialty cancers and urologic diseases. The company's lead product candidates are UGN-101 and UGN-102, which are designed to ablate tumors by non-surgical means and to treat several forms of non-muscle invasive urothelial cancer that include low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma and low-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer.

