$1.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) will post earnings of $1.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Timken’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.16 and the highest is $1.26. The Timken reported earnings per share of $1.11 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Timken will report full-year earnings of $5.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $5.06. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.40 to $5.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover The Timken.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.09). The Timken had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $891.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The Timken’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TKR. Vertical Research initiated coverage on The Timken in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Timken from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on The Timken from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on The Timken from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on The Timken from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Timken presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.57.

In related news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 3,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total transaction of $286,475.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,339,577.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 3,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total value of $272,769.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,937,813.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 87,987 shares of company stock valued at $6,549,199. Insiders own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in The Timken by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 725,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,100,000 after purchasing an additional 130,441 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in The Timken during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,655,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Timken during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,173,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in The Timken by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 140,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,901,000 after purchasing an additional 18,181 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in The Timken during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TKR stock opened at $82.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The Timken has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $86.44. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.22%.

The Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

