$1.16 EPS Expected for Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.16 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Eagle Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.19 and the lowest is $1.13. Eagle Bancorp reported earnings of $0.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 65.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $4.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Eagle Bancorp.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.19. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 28.94% and a return on equity of 10.81%.

A number of research firms recently commented on EGBN. G.Research cut shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Gabelli reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research report on Monday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 158,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,543,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 93,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EGBN stock traded down $2.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $54.70. 1,988 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,938. Eagle Bancorp has a 12-month low of $23.08 and a 12-month high of $57.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.15.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement, certificate of deposit, and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

