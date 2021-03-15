-$0.54 EPS Expected for Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) will announce earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Turning Point Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.61) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.48). Turning Point Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($1.69) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 68%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Turning Point Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($4.11) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.61) to ($3.16). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($6.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.14) to ($3.46). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Turning Point Therapeutics.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.08).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TPTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Turning Point Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $122.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.88.

Shares of NASDAQ TPTX traded down $4.81 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $109.79. 406,584 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,545. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.11 and a beta of 1.23. Turning Point Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $31.30 and a twelve month high of $141.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.53.

In related news, CEO Athena Countouriotis sold 25,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.68, for a total value of $3,559,360.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,457,282.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Siegfried Reich sold 35,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $3,734,172.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,138,050.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 134,335 shares of company stock valued at $16,409,006. 23.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPTX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,545,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,204,000 after buying an additional 594,067 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,318,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,635,000 after acquiring an additional 471,812 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,157,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,727,000 after acquiring an additional 454,506 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $48,462,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 811,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,864,000 after purchasing an additional 255,604 shares during the last quarter. 81.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

