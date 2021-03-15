$0.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) will report $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s earnings. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte reported earnings per share of $0.84 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 56%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte will report full year earnings of $2.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.35. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.73. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The business had revenue of $76.12 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 28.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. UBS Group lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 329,752 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,042,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. Perry Creek Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the fourth quarter worth $14,387,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 223,606 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,571,000 after buying an additional 39,787 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 5.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 203,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,496,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 93,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,809,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

OMAB stock opened at $50.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 32.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.52. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a 1 year low of $20.55 and a 1 year high of $55.20.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, MazatlÃ¡n, Zihuatanejo, Chihuahua, CuliacÃ¡n, Durango, San Luis PotosÃ­, Tampico, TorreÃ³n, Zacatecas, Ciudad JuÃ¡rez, and Reynosa cities.

