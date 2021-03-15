$0.36 EPS Expected for Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) will report $0.36 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Huron Consulting Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the lowest is $0.30. Huron Consulting Group posted earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group will report full year earnings of $2.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.52. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.97. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Huron Consulting Group.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. Huron Consulting Group had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 10.12%. The company had revenue of $198.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.60.

Huron Consulting Group stock traded down $1.85 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $53.56. 96,002 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,825. Huron Consulting Group has a 12-month low of $35.15 and a 12-month high of $61.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -277.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.64.

In other news, CEO James H. Roth sold 18,631 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.38, for a total transaction of $975,891.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,353 shares in the company, valued at $8,504,050.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,998,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 289,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,037,000 after purchasing an additional 28,900 shares during the period. S&T Bank grew its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. S&T Bank now owns 157,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 62,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after buying an additional 6,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,891,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in financial and operational improvement, care transformation, culture and organizational excellence, strategy, and technology and analytics to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

