-$0.30 EPS Expected for SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) to announce ($0.30) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for SeaSpine’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.25) and the lowest is ($0.34). SeaSpine reported earnings per share of ($0.43) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SeaSpine will report full year earnings of ($1.20) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to ($0.95). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.94) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($0.73). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow SeaSpine.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.11). SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 27.32% and a negative return on equity of 24.38%.

SPNE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SeaSpine from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of SeaSpine from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of SeaSpine from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. SeaSpine presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.88.

NASDAQ SPNE traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,886. SeaSpine has a 52-week low of $4.02 and a 52-week high of $20.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $546.30 million, a P/E ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 1.24.

In other news, Director Renee Gaeta sold 2,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $53,377.60. 9.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of SeaSpine by 299.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 3,801 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of SeaSpine by 487.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,122 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 5,079 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SeaSpine during the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of SeaSpine during the fourth quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in shares of SeaSpine by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 15,071 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

