$0.23 EPS Expected for TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) This Quarter

Analysts expect TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) to post $0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for TTM Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the lowest is $0.22. TTM Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TTM Technologies will report full-year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.53. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover TTM Technologies.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $523.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.59 million. TTM Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS.

TTMI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist upped their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on TTM Technologies from $17.75 to $19.25 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. TTM Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.89.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in TTM Technologies by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,242,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,265,000 after acquiring an additional 633,351 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,009,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,334,000 after buying an additional 830,074 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in TTM Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $19,396,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,154,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,930,000 after purchasing an additional 34,149 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,110,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,325,000 after purchasing an additional 14,357 shares in the last quarter.

TTMI stock opened at $14.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.73. TTM Technologies has a 12 month low of $8.06 and a 12 month high of $14.95.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

