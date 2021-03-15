-$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) to post ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Oncolytics Biotech’s earnings. Oncolytics Biotech posted earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Oncolytics Biotech will report full-year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.32). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.33). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Oncolytics Biotech.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oncolytics Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Leede Jones Gab reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Oncolytics Biotech in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.85.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ONCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 212.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Oncolytics Biotech by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 120,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 27,365 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 1,284.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 174,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 161,635 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in Oncolytics Biotech by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 1.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ONCY stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $3.09. The stock had a trading volume of 9,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,852,366. The firm has a market cap of $128.73 million, a P/E ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 2.75. Oncolytics Biotech has a twelve month low of $0.94 and a twelve month high of $4.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.41.

Oncolytics Biotech Company Profile

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is pelareorep, an immuno-oncology viral-agent for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. The company has collaboration agreements with Merck KGaA and Pfizer Inc to co-develop pelareorep in combination with paclitaxel and avelumab, a human anti-PD-L1 antibody for the treatment of hormone-receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer; and PrECOG LLC.

