-$0.12 EPS Expected for Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.12) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Oncternal Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.11). Oncternal Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.31) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Oncternal Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.48). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.00) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Oncternal Therapeutics.

Get Oncternal Therapeutics alerts:

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 746.10% and a negative return on equity of 150.58%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ONCT. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company.

ONCT traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.57. 3,150,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,594,168. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.49 and a 1-year high of $8.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.97. The stock has a market cap of $295.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 1.66.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $2,041,000. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $5,048,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Oncternal Therapeutics by 430.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 343,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 278,306 shares during the last quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP acquired a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $1,400,000. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $882,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

About Oncternal Therapeutics

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. The company's product pipeline include cirmtuzumab, a monoclonal antibody designed to inhibit the receptor-tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 (ROR1) that is in Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for the treatment of patients with mantle cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with paclitaxel for the treatment of women with human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative metastatic or breast cancer.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oncternal Therapeutics (ONCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.