-$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) will post ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Arcimoto’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Arcimoto posted earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcimoto will report full year earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.54). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.34). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Arcimoto.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FUV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcimoto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Aegis boosted their target price on shares of Arcimoto from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Arcimoto currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Shares of FUV stock opened at $20.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 7.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.99. The stock has a market cap of $701.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.54 and a beta of 2.92. Arcimoto has a fifty-two week low of $0.97 and a fifty-two week high of $36.80.

In other news, Director Jesse Grant Eisler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total transaction of $204,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 451,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,248,931.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 34.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arcimoto by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 535,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,081,000 after acquiring an additional 160,916 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arcimoto during the fourth quarter valued at $3,167,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arcimoto during the third quarter valued at $753,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Arcimoto by 1,448.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 72,126 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Arcimoto by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 45,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 7,811 shares during the period. 10.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells three-wheeled electric vehicles. Its portfolio of electric vehicles includes Fun Utility Vehicle; Rapid Responder for a specialized emergency, security, and law enforcement services; and Deliverator for delivery of goods. The company was formerly known as WTP Incorporated and changed its name to Arcimoto, Inc in December 2011.

