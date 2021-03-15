$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for First Majestic Silver’s earnings. First Majestic Silver posted earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 125%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Majestic Silver will report full-year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.64 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover First Majestic Silver.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The mining company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. First Majestic Silver had a positive return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 14.98%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on First Majestic Silver from $16.00 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. TD Securities lowered First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. First Majestic Silver presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.25.

Shares of NYSE AG opened at $16.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.28 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. First Majestic Silver has a 52-week low of $4.17 and a 52-week high of $24.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.73.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,748,313 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $319,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031,902 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,705,534 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $64,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,874 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the third quarter worth $40,404,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the fourth quarter worth $30,423,000. Finally, Sprott Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 444.2% during the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,537,674 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $19,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.99% of the company’s stock.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. The company holds 100% interests in San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 17 concessions covering an area of 57,656 hectares located in Sonora; and La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

