-$0.05 EPS Expected for Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aspen Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.03). Aspen Group reported earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Aspen Group will report full year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.08). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.15 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Aspen Group.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 14th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Aspen Group had a negative return on equity of 11.93% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The firm had revenue of $16.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aspen Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.46.

NASDAQ:ASPU opened at $8.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.81 million, a PE ratio of -23.45 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.49 and its 200 day moving average is $10.72. Aspen Group has a 12 month low of $4.65 and a 12 month high of $13.16.

In related news, CFO Frank J. Cotroneo sold 15,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total transaction of $161,862.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,458 shares in the company, valued at $359,004.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director C James Jensen sold 18,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $176,372.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 172,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,685,299.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,466 shares of company stock worth $835,295 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Group by 251.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Group by 554.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,856 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Group in the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Group by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Aspen Group by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.48% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Group, Inc, an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, education, and professional and extended studies.

