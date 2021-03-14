Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its holdings in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 30.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,194 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Zynga were worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zynga in the fourth quarter valued at $534,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Zynga in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Zynga in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zynga by 26,666.7% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Zynga by 47.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total value of $9,790,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,541,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,088,524.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 13,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total transaction of $130,791.03. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,360.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,993,140 shares of company stock valued at $30,780,257. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZNGA opened at $10.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -338.67, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.51. Zynga Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.65 and a 12-month high of $12.32.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $616.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.32 million. Zynga had a negative return on equity of 2.06% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Zynga Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Zynga from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Zynga from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Zynga from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zynga has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.64.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook and Snapchat.

