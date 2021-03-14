Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) CFO Sells $49,803.75 in Stock

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) CFO Neil A. Klompas sold 1,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $49,803.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,765.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:ZYME opened at $35.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.84. Zymeworks Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.33 and a 12 month high of $59.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 0.75.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $0.49. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 44.06% and a negative net margin of 569.13%. The company had revenue of $15.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.16 million. On average, research analysts predict that Zymeworks Inc. will post -3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its position in Zymeworks by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Zymeworks by 477.3% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 25,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Zymeworks by 357.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 4,763 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Zymeworks during the third quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Zymeworks by 16.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 475,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,142,000 after acquiring an additional 68,762 shares during the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZYME. Raymond James set a $74.00 price objective on Zymeworks and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Zymeworks from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup upgraded Zymeworks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.11.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, and other tumors; and ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing cancers.

