Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Issues Q1 2022 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) issued an update on its first quarter 2022

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.04–0.03 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $63-65 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $79.36 million.Zuora also updated its FY 2022

After-Hours guidance to -0.1–0.06 EPS.

ZUO stock opened at $14.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.57 and a beta of 2.20. Zuora has a fifty-two week low of $6.21 and a fifty-two week high of $17.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 47.35% and a negative net margin of 27.34%. The company had revenue of $79.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zuora will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Zuora from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zuora from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.42.

In other news, Director Jason Pressman sold 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total transaction of $102,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,515 shares of company stock valued at $1,521,646 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to orient order-to-revenue operations.

