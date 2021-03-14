Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Announces Earnings Results

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) released its earnings results on Thursday. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $331.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.27 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 EPS.

Shares of ZUMZ opened at $45.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.37. Zumiez has a 12-month low of $13.13 and a 12-month high of $49.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 1.55.

ZUMZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Wedbush increased their target price on Zumiez from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. B. Riley increased their target price on Zumiez from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their target price on Zumiez from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Zumiez has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.80.

In related news, CFO Christopher Codington Work sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $216,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Scott Andrew Bailey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $38,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,131 shares in the company, valued at $156,978. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 248,494 shares of company stock worth $10,780,263 over the last 90 days. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Zumiez

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 718 stores, including 607 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 48 stores in Europe, and 11 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

