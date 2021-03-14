Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Bought by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,919 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ZS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,684,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,897,000 after purchasing an additional 702,534 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 1.9% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,166,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,455,000 after purchasing an additional 59,243 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,771,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,868,000 after purchasing an additional 133,887 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 65.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,522,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,148,000 after purchasing an additional 604,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 0.9% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 881,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,077,000 after purchasing an additional 7,478 shares in the last quarter. 42.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zscaler alerts:

ZS opened at $184.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $207.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.45. Zscaler, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.67 and a twelve month high of $230.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73. The firm has a market cap of $25.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -207.43 and a beta of 0.79.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.47. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 26.69%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Pritchard Capital boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Zscaler has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.19.

In related news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.99, for a total value of $1,133,940.00. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total value of $3,730,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 249,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,563,971.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 264,775 shares of company stock valued at $52,114,962. Corporate insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.