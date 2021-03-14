ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $7.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ZIOP. Zacks Investment Research cut ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James set a $5.50 price target on ZIOPHARM Oncology and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.42.

NASDAQ:ZIOP opened at $4.39 on Friday. ZIOPHARM Oncology has a 12-month low of $1.79 and a 12-month high of $5.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $942.39 million, a P/E ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 2.28.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Research analysts predict that ZIOPHARM Oncology will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Robert Hadfield sold 26,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total transaction of $82,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 133,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,955.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence James Neil Cooper sold 105,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total value of $286,428.03. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,799,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,876,048.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 199,727 shares of company stock valued at $570,626. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 131,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,991 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,184 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 22,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 202,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 7,379 shares in the last quarter. 48.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Company Profile

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies for treating heterogenous solid tumors and unknown antigens. The company develops two immuno-oncology platform technologies, including Sleeping Beauty (SB), which is based on the genetic engineering of immune cells using a non-viral transposon/transposase system to reprogram T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12, which delivers interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled and safe manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

