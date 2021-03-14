Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Stock Position Lowered by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,412 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,102 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $10,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 701 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 23,544 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,628,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,360 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,026 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZBH opened at $163.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,019.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $159.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.02. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.37 and a 52-week high of $170.05.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is 12.20%.

ZBH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Zimmer Biomet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.65.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

