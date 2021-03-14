Zelira Therapeutics Limited (OTCMKTS:ZLDAF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Zelira Therapeutics Limited (OTCMKTS:ZLDAF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 33,900 shares, a decline of 71.1% from the February 11th total of 117,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 232,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:ZLDAF opened at $0.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.07 and a 200 day moving average of $0.06. Zelira Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.09.

Zelira Therapeutics Company Profile

Zelira Therapeutics Limited, a bio-pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of cannabinoid-based formulations for the treatment of various medical conditions in Australia. The company is involved in a human clinical trial program focused on insomnia, autism, and opioid reduction; and a pre-clinical research program to examine the effect of cannabinoids in breast, brain, and pancreatic cancer, as well as the potential for cannabinoid formulations to treat diabetes-associated cognitive decline.

